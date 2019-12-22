J.J. Abrams Responds to The Rise of Skywalker Reaction

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

At a Q&A hosted by Vanity Fair’s Anthony Breznican for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, director J.J. Abrams responded to criticism of the film since its release. Breznican asked Abrams, “How does it make you feel or what would you say to people who don’t like what happens or wish it was something different? Is there a problem with the fandom?” Abrams answered, “No I’d say that they’re right. The people who love it more than anything are also right.”

Abrams went on to explain that he “knew going in” that it would be impossible to “go about pleasing everyone” with The Rise of Skywalker. “We live in a moment where everything immediately seems to default to outrage. There’s a kind of M.O. of either it’s exactly how I see it, or you’re my enemy.” The Q&A, which followed a screening of the film at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in L.A., also featured co-screenwriter Chris Terrio, who explained his creative thinking behind certain twists in the film. Clips of the Q&A, which are full of spoilers, are below.

J.J. responds to fans critism of the film #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/RYeHvF8vry — kaila ren (@ar1aster) December 21, 2019

J.J. answers a question about basically if he made decisions in TROS to overturn conflicts he had about TLJ #TheRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/rIBWeLktr2 — kaila ren (@ar1aster) December 21, 2019

Chris Terrio explains why Palpatine’s reveal made sense to them #TROSSpoilers #TheRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/gOFM8Ksri6 — kaila ren (@ar1aster) December 21, 2019

Chris Terrio explains that they thought it was more interesting to be related to someone evil than to come from nowhere #TROSSpoilers pic.twitter.com/z77GD5FqLw — kaila ren (@ar1aster) December 21, 2019