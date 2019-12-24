James Corden’s Cats Review: ‘I’ve Heard It’s Terrible’

Photo: Universal Pictures

Vulture did some very accurate and not at all made-up math, and it seems more people have attended Steely Dan’s annual Beacon Theatre residencies than bothered seeing Cats after its cursed rollout over the weekend. (The numbers check out.) We’d really like to kick this stunning failure of digital-fur technology to the back of our litter boxes at this point, except for the fact that James Corden, who stars in the film as noted feline dandy Bustopher Jones, admitted he’s now one of those people who doesn’t want to see himself cough up hairballs for entertainment purposes. “I haven’t seen it,” he admitted in a new interview when asked about Cats. “I’ve heard it’s terrible.” Jellicle, he hasn’t seen it! Jellicle, he heard it’s terrible! Jellicle, you know what’s not terrible? Aja.