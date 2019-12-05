Joe Pera and Stephen Colbert Discuss the Soothing Joys of Grocery Shopping

The wonderful and always-relaxing Joe Pera stopped by last night’s Late Show to discuss the new season of his Adult Swim series Joe Pera Talks With You, and most of thee conversation revolved around one topic that’s also the theme of one of his show’s episodes: grocery shopping. “I don’t know. It’s a very nice place to go. In the first season I would wake up at 5:30 a.m. ‘cause I was so nervous about the show, and I’d go walk around the grocery store, and I’d be surrounded by the produce and I’d feel better,” Pera tells Colbert. What’s his foolproof approach to grocery shopping? “Whenever I come to an item, I hold it up and I’ll say ‘Should I eat this? Will I eat this? Can I afford this food?’ And if it gets three yesses, I put it in the cart.” What are his top three grocery-store items? “I probably eat the most oatmeal, bananas, and eggs … The first two are weekday breakfast, the third is weekend breakfast.” Any guilty grocery store pleasures? “I tried a new type of oatmeal, I swear, just this morning … I don’t want to say the name on television and slander them, but no. It was bad, and I am afraid that it was gonna throw off my whole day. So far it’s been okay, but it threw me a little bit.” Not grocery-store related, but what does Pera consider the perfect date? “Around the holiday season, you go for a walk with some hot chocolates full of those shot bottles of Bailey’s in them.” If you aren’t endeared and thoroughly relaxed after this clip, we don’t know how to help you.

