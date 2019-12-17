Christmas Eve is now just one week away, which means that the debut of John Mulaney’s new Netflix comedy special, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, is almost here. Announced last month, the special is described as “a children’s musical comedy special from a man with neither children nor musical ability,” and the new trailer Netflix released today features appearances from the many celebrities who show up, including Jake Gyllenhaal, David Byrne, Annaleigh Ashford, André De Shields, Richard Kind, Natasha Lyonne, and Shereen Pimentel. There are also, of course, the group of kids who perform alongside Mulaney in the special. “Is it ironic, or do you like doing a children’s show?” one of them asks him in the trailer. “That … we talk a lot about that. That’s the million-dollar question,” he says. Attempt to figure it out for yourself when John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch premieres on Netflix on December 24.

Related