John Mulaney’s Harshest Rejection Came From a ‘Magical Being’

John Mulaney returns to Netflix later this month with the debut of his new comedy special John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch. While the special is packed with celebrity guest stars like Natasha Lyonne, David Byrne, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Richard Kind, one guest star Mulaney didn’t manage to land made up for the refusal by giving him what he calls “the greatest pass in my career.” As he revealed to Jimmy Fallon last night, Mulaney had a parody song written and ready to go for “magical being” Stevie Nicks, but not only did her rep respond to reject the idea of performing it on his special, she also gave some extra feedback from Nicks herself.

“When she passes on a TV project, she really passes on it,” Mulaney explained. The rep broke the news to Mulaney that Nicks couldn’t do the project because of her schedule, “and then she continued. She said ‘Also, Stevie listened to the song and she doesn’t think it’s funny.’ And I said ‘Oh, okay. Yeah, the first answer was good enough.’” But the rep went on in what Mulaney calls “the longest pass I’d ever heard in about a decade of entertainment,” making damn sure Mulaney clearly knew that not only would Stevie Nicks not be doing this project, but she didn’t like it at all and was actually very confused about what was supposed to be funny about it. But, on the bright side, Mulaney now has an open invitation to hang out in Stevie Nicks’s backyard whenever he wants — silver linings, I guess?