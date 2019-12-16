Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

Jon M. Chu is at work on the Crazy Rich Asians sequel and maybe also that biopic about the Filipino singer who ended up fronting late-stage Journey, but he’s still got room for more. Deadline reported today that Chu will helm an adaptation of Mary H.K. Choi’s YA novel Permanent Record for Warner Bros. The story centers on Pablo and Leanna. He’s deeply in debt and working in a Brooklyn deli, and she’s a child star who has maintained jet-setting fame into adulthood. Then, in the wee small hours of the morning, a bodega brings them together, at which point they go forth and discover each other and themselves. Choi is the author of the New York Times best-selling Emergency Contact, and she will both write the script for and executive produce the movie.