Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Reportedly Tie The Knot

If you have big plans for your party’s mistletoe this year, looks like you’re going to have to fight Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith for space underneath it. According to People, the Queen & Slim actress and Little Fires Everywhere actor made all your romantic Christmas movie fantasies come true and got married after making their red-carpet debut as a couple at last month’s AFI Fest screening of Turner-Smith’s new movie.

If you’ve been keeping track, you know the pair were allegedly spotted picking up a marriage license back in August, per People, and have been noticed out and about together since November of 2018. Later in August, Turner-Smith posted a confirmation of the relationship to Instagram, and the rest is apparently (holiday) history.