Juice WRLD, Rapper and Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 21

Juice WRLD, the skyrocketing rapper, singer, and songwriter born Jarad Anthony Higgins, has died at the age of 21. Per the AP, police say Higgins experienced a cardiac arrest “medical emergency” on Sunday morning at Chicago’s Midway Airport after he deplaned from his flight. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead soon after his arrival. Higgins rapidly rose in popularity in 2018 thanks to his raw and emo-esque tracks “All Girls Are the Same” and “Lucid Dreams” from his debut album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, before pivoting to a more optimistically dystopian sound in 2019 with his second album, Death Race for Love. (We profiled him around that time.) He also frequently collaborated with other musicians, such as Benny Blanco, Ellie Goulding, BTS, and an entire mixtape with Future.