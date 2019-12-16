Juice WRLD and Ally Lotti. Photo: (C)Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

One week after Juice WRLD suffered a medical emergency at Chicago Midway International Airport, his girlfriend, Ally Lotti, and friends honored him at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, where he was supposed to perform. During the set, A Boogie, G Herbo, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more performed or said a message to Juice WRLD’s fans. Toward the end, Lotti came out and shared a message directly to fans, from Juice WRLD. “I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this Earth,” Lotti said. “He literally loved every single one of you.”

“He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative thing in your life, he would tell you every time he saw you, and change that to a positive situation,” she continued. “Change that to 999. You gotta keep that in your heart. Can everyone say 999?” For Juice WRLD, “999” is the opposite of “666” and is meant to represent overcoming negativity. On December 14, Lotti shared a post of Juice WRLD performing and the caption “i love you ‘endlessly.’” After she left the stage, they played Juice WRLD’s biggest hit, “Lucid Dreams,” a song about the mental anguish that comes with losing someone you love.