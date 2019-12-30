Photo: Getty Images/2019 Getty Images

Ozark star Julia Garner has had a year! Just a few months after winning the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in the Netflix TV series, the excitement continues with her marriage to Foster the People singer Mark Foster. You know … “Pumped Up Kicks”? The whistling? Here, play the song. It will come back to you. The couple confirmed their marriage with identical Instagram posts of them in the back of a taxi, dressed to the nines. Garner, 25, wears a fluffy white coat, curls a-bouncing, and Foster, 35, is in a classic black tux. If marriage was not clear from the moody black-and-white shot, they added the wedding date “12/27/19” and a ring emoji in the caption. The designer Zac Posen also posted a photo of the newlyweds kissing, congratulating them on their wedding.

While they didn’t share the news of their engagement, Garner and Foster have been open about their relationship. In her Emmy acceptance speech, Garner thanked “the love of my life, Mark,” and he celebrated her on Instagram. “I consider myself the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to watch whatever you do from the front row, with a bag of popcorn and your hand wrapped in mine,” he wrote in September. Well, finding someone who wouldn’t get “Pumped Up Kicks” stuck in their head all the time could not have been easy. Many congrats to the happy couple.