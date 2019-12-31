End Your Decade With the Trailer for the Justin Bieber Documentary

Look, we started this decade with Justin Bieber on top of the world and we’re gonna end it that way, too. The pop star is back with more content than ever, this time including his new docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons. The YouTube Originals series follows Bieber as he creates his comeback album and catches up on the last four years of his life. “As humans we go through so many ups and downs. So many good seasons, bad seasons,” he says in the trailer. “Sometimes we wanna give up.” Bieber dipped out on the music industry during his “Purpose World Tour” in 2017, instead choosing to focus on himself, his marriage to former Baldwin, Hailey Bieber, and his very expensive but very cute pets. Now, he’s back and he wants that “Yummy, yummy, yummy, yummy.” That is exactly, 100% how his new single, “Yummy,” goes. Listen for yourself in the trailer. Justin Bieber: Seasons drops on YouTube January 27, with new episodes every Monday and Wednesday.

