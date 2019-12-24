Justin Bieber Is Back With an Album, Tour, and Docuseries

The prodigal son has returned. Almost five years after his last album, Purpose, Biebs is back. Justin Bieber announced his new album, tour, and docuseries on Christmas Eve, delighting the now-20-somethings who were obsessed with him as teens. Despite the hashtag #Bieber2020, he isn’t running for president. He’s just got a busy year coming up, starting with his YouTube docuseries, out December 31 (full-circle moment for the YouTube-discovered singer). Then, new single “Yummy” comes out January 3. “I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life,” he says in the announcement video over shots of him hanging out in the middle of nowhere. “I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine.” Tour dates are already out for the Justin Bieber 2020 Tour, but tickets won’t be on sale in time for Santa to leave them under the tree this year.

Throughout his hiatus, Bieber has been open about making a slow return to music. In March, he wrote on Instagram that he was prioritizing his mental health and relationships over music. “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” the 25 year old explained in the caption. “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.” Looks like he’s trying to deliver that “kick-ass” album he promised.