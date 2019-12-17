Roulades Don’t Care If You’re the Goddamn Future King and Queen of England

Things get competitive when The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try making Christmas roulades with Mary Berry and Nadiya Hussain! Posted by BBC One on Monday, December 16, 2019

Leave your passé titles at the door, your royal highnesses. You’re in Mary Berry’s kitchen now, and fight club rules are most certainly in effect! Kate Middleton and Prince William were cajoled into participating in a delightful special for BBC One called A Berry Royal Christmas, where the sovereigns-to-be attempted to make some roulades alongside Berry and Baking Show alum Nadiya Hussain. And it was super cute! William developed a penchant for repeating the word “scoring” at random moments while Middleton, bless her blowout, barely moved while trying to wrangle her meringue. “He sometimes does, actually. He’s very good at breakfast,” she offered to Berry about her husband’s culinary kills. “University days he used to cook all sorts of meals. I think that was when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like bolognese sauce and things like that.” Also cute? “One of Louis’s first words was Mary,” Middleton added about her third child, “because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf.” So scrummy!