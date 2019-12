It would be a misdemeanor to bow out of 2019 without one last Kellyoke cover, with Miss Kelly Clarkson deciding to transport us into the opening montage of every Hallmark holiday movie with her rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” Christmaaaaas! Clarkson’s crooning for us. Christmaaaaas! And it’s really, really good. Christmaaaaas! Do “All I Want for Christmas Is You” next year? Maybe Mariah would even be game for a duet.

Related