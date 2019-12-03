It’s a Beautiful Day to Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Lovely Fred Rogers Cover

We would be so lucky to be neighbors with Kelly Clarkson, but because we don’t have millions of dollars flooding our bank accounts with From Justin to Kelly royalties to buy a lakeside mansion, her latest Kellyoke will have to satiate us for the time being. Our cover queen, in celebration of America’s dad, Tom Hanks, playing America’s other dad, Fred Rogers, on the big screen this holiday season, performed a version of the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood theme song “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” during her show this week. The results, unsurprisingly, are very jazzy and flawless. There’s also a dancer getting one hell of an abdomen workout thanks to a cardigan. Pure heaven!

