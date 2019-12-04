Finally, a version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” you can listen to without worrying about the questionable social implications. Here to quell all the worries you had this holiday season, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend performed their new rendition of the classic on The Voice last night. (One … notable … change: “Well, really I better hurry / Your driver, his name is Murray.”) It’s complete with holiday touches like Legend’s red plaid pants, plus a couch, tree, and gifts onstage. All this performance is missing is an appearance from Murray! If you’re looking for a record to put on while you pour, their new duet of the song is on Legend’s rerelease of A Legendary Christmas. And maybe we’ll get a redux on Kellyoke later this month?

