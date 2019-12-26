Ari Behn, Writer and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Is Dead at 47

Behn and Princess Martha Louise divorced in 2017. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

One of the several men who accused Kevin Spacey of groping, sexual misconduct, and more, Ari Behn, has died at the age of 47. Behn, a Norwegian author and ex-husband to Princess Martha Louise of Norway, died by suicide on Wednesday, according to his manager, Geir Håkonsund. “It’s with great sorrow in our hearts that we, those closest to Ari Behn, must report that he took his own life today,” Håkonsund wrote in a statement to Norwegian paper VG, per The Hollywood Reporter. “We ask for respect for our private lives in the time to come.” Behn and Princess Martha Louise have three daughters: Maud Angelica, 16; Leah Isadora, 14; and 11-year-old Emma Tallulah. Behn was best known for writing the short-story collection Sad As Hell and for his work as an artist and playwright.

In 2017, he accused House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007. “We had a great talk, he sat right beside me,” Behn told the radio station P4 at the time. “After five minutes he said, ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette’. Then he puts his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls.” Spacey has been accused of inappropriate conduct by several men, including actor Anthony Rapp. A massage therapist who filed a lawsuit claiming Spacey sexually assaulted him died in September of this year. On Christmas Eve, Spacey released a second clip as his House of Cards character Frank Underwood, urging people to “kill them with kindness.”