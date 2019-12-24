Hark, the fallen angels sing. It’s been a year since Kevin Spacey released the extremely haunted Frank Underwood cosplay video in which he menaced at the camera while wearing an apron, and for some reason, he’s done it again. In one of our most grim new holiday traditions, Spacey has recorded another clip of himself as his House of Cards character, and this time he’s asking for more kindness in the world. He also say it’s been “a good year,” which, maybe he’s referring to the assault case against him in Nantucket being dropped? Whatever. He also dropped by a museum in Rome to read a poem at people earlier this year, so, basically continuing to do things that no one asked for.

