Kim Kardashian West Did Not Get North West JFK’s Bloody Shirt For Christmas

By now you may have heard about the Kardashian West family’s low key, modest Christmas celebration that included a private performance by Sia at Kourtney’s Christmas Eve party, a two story mansion of a doll house and diamonds for one-year old Stormi, and a $65,000 custom velvet jacket worn by Michael Jackson for North West, naturally. However, despite what you may have heard, the Kardashian Wests did not - I repeat, did NOT - purchase JFK’s bloody shirt as a Christmas present for her daughter, North West.

On Monday evening, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to debunk an insane rumor that she purchased the white button down shirt that the 35th U.S. President was assassinated in for North West. The rumor started as a (tasteless) Twitter joke that involved a fair amount of photoshop, but gained steam after Refinery 29 posted an article titled “Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Gifts To North West Were Puzzling” and included JFK’s shirt as one of the presents North received. While Refinery 29 eventually corrected and updated the post, the damage was already done and Kim was forced to set the record straight. On Twitter, she called the whole thing “a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake IG story that I never posted.” So, to be absolutely clear, Kim Kardashian did NOT get North West JFK’s bloody shirt for Christmas but DID get North West a velvet jacket worn by Michael Jackson for Christmas which is definitely a totally fine and normal gift for a child. Got it?

WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted. https://t.co/fajEtOrlqU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 31, 2019