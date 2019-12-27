Was the “Thriller” jacket out of budget? Photo: James Devaney/Getty Images

You know the old kids’ song, “I Want a $65,000 Jacket Previously Owned by an Accused Pedophile Pop Star for Christmas?” Well, it’s apparently a North West original. Kim Kardashian West got her 6-year-old daughter Michael Jackson’s custom velvet jacket, which he wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party, for Christmas. “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this,” Kardashian West said on her Instagram Story. “We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas.” According to “Page Six,” the jacket has been altered to fit North and can be lengthened as she grows. The auction house, Julien’s Auctions, anticipated that the jacket would only go for about $10,000 to $20,000, but she ultimately paid $65,625. I shudder to think about what Kim Kardashian West’s total Christmas budget was.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gift daughter North a jacket worn by Michael Jackson for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/GZBFoYAdTm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 24, 2019

So, you’d think after spending over double the expected price on just one jacket, again, for a 6-year-old, Kim K.W. would call it quits. Nah, she and her unlimited money sprang for the actual “Smooth Criminal” hat Michael Jackson wore in the music video. “It still has his makeup on it,” she wrote on Instagram. And since she was there, Kardashian West also went for two Elvis Presley rings that she gifted to her little brother, Rob. Thank goodness the holiday season is over because Kim K. is one Prince bandanna away from needing an auction intervention. Considering the fact that Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, got a (very extra) playhouse for Christmas, we’ll assume North West also got some (gold-encrusted) toys to play with. Maybe a Fabergé Hatchimal?