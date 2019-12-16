Kumail Nanjiani Is the Latest Unsettlingly Swole MCU Star

Some Monday morning fitspiration for you: When you have the backing of one of the world’s most successful movie franchises, it’s amazing what you can accomplish with your body. For instance, over the past year, comedian, rom-com fan, and future star of Marvel’s The Eternals Kumail Nanjiani has gone from certified cutie to “please choke me with your veiny biceps.” Nanjiani unveiled his new form in an Instagram post that will A) make you resort to all the internet’s available thirst memes and B) make you wonder which unsuspecting soft person Marvel’s casting directors will stuff with protein powder and absolutely no carbs next. Remember how Paul Rudd got toned for Ant Man? Will the rest of the Silicon Valley cast be getting abs? (Imagine Zach Woods with baseball-sized biceps.) Or will the hard musculature come for, say, Rainn Wilson, or Charlie Day? Perhaps it would not be better to ask for whom the Marvel body tones, because soon, if you’re a relatively well-known character actor with audience appeal and the potential to rope into a several movie contract, it will tone for thee.

