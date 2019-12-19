Lana Del Rey Is Releasing a ‘Gritty’ Spoken Word Album in 2020

Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi

2019’s Best Lyricist Lana Del Rey is releasing a spoken word album January 4, 2020. The singer announced the project on Instagram — letting fans know that the plan is for the album will cost “around a dollar,” and that half of that dollar will go to Native American organizations. The spoken world album is a spinoff of Lana’s upcoming book of poetry, ﻿Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, which she announced back in March. The choice to donate to Native American rights orgs was motivated by Lana’s own interrogation of her Americana lust. In the video, Del Rey said she “wanted to pay homage to the country that I love so much by doing my own reparation, I guess I would say.”

The spoken word breaks in Lana Del Rey songs are often the best part, so this is clearly a great thing. Del Rey says that the album will be “gritty”, and a different organization will benefit from its proceeds for as long as it’s for sale.