Laura Dern Says She Saw Baby Yoda at a Basketball Game

Photo: Disney+

In a day of wonders, one wonder more. Having just celebrated her incredible professional oeuvre earlier today, Laura Dern gave us a new, wonderful moment on Monday night’s Gotham Awards red carpet. When asked by Variety what she thought of The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda, Dean replied, “I don’t know, but I think he was at a basketball game.” The best part of this response? The “I think,” as if it might be possible Laura Dern saw someone who looked like Baby Yoda at a basketball game, but wasn’t one hundred percent positive it was him or her.

Laura Dern says that she saw #BabyYoda at a basketball game: "That's all I'm going to say" pic.twitter.com/i87ves5tn4 — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2019

Now, presumably, Laura Dern misheard the question, and was responding to a query about someone famous with a name close enough to Baby Yoda (DaBaby? Lil Baby?) to confuse to the two on a noisy red carpet. Or did she? “I think I saw him at a basketball game,” she reiterates to the beautifully flabbergasted Variety reporter. “It was NBA.” However, even more mysteriously, Dern adds, “That’s all I’m going to say.” Because really, what else is there? Always leave ‘em wanting more.

Though…she’d tell us if she saw Baby Yoda doing windmill trampoline dunks, right?