This holiday season, we are blessed with not one but two Christmas albums by brunette theater-slash-pop-singers who also happened to play mother and daughter who dreamed a dream and pokered a face together on Glee. There’s Lea Michele, who’s putting out Christmas in the City by way of a snow-filled soundstage, and there’s Idina Menzel, who’s in Frozen II, Uncut Gems, and a weird self-imposed competition with Mariah, and who has also forced Rent into the holiday space with the title of her album, A Season of Love. Their Christmas albums exist in parallel universes, with their own guest performers, never the twain meeting. On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Idina performed a rock-leaning “Christmas Just Ain’t Christmas,” while on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Lea performed “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” with Idina’s Frozen II co-star Jonathan Groff. Did they know they were both doing this on the same night? Did it feel weird to them? Could they sense each other’s presence in studios across from each other in New York City? Actually, maybe that’s what Christmas in the City is all about.

