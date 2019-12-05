Lena Dunham to Produce a Show Called Generation Created by an 18-Year-Old

Lena Dunham. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,

Lena Dunham famously opened her series Girls by having her character, Hannah Horvath, proclaim herself a voice of a generation. Now, she will produce a show called Generation for HBO Max, which got the platform’s first pilot to series order. Dunham, however, is not the creator of this Generation. It was conceived of by 18-year-old Zelda Barnz with her dad, who has written and directed a handful of movies, including Beastly and Phoebe in Wonderland. (He also wrote the Jennifer Aniston movie Cake.) The half-hour episodic will center on a group of high schoolers “whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love, and the nature of family in their conservative community.” HBO, committed to giving you teen realness.

Daniel Barnz will also direct the show, which has a cast that includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Sam Trammell, and Chase Sui Wonders, with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton. In the announcement, the younger Barnz, who will also serve as the show’s co-executive producer, thanked her “soul sister” Dunham for her “support and guidance.” The teen takeover of HBO continues apace.