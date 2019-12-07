Leonardio DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Defends Choice to Date Leonardo DiCaprio

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Let the record show that 22-year-old actress and model Camila Morrone is totally fine with dating a man who is 23 years older than her and who is also Leo DiCaprio. (Not that she’s reading your negative comments, anyway.) Morrone, who says she is slowly transitioning her career away from modeling and recently garnered positive critical attention for her new indie film Mickey and the Bear, patiently explained to the Los Angeles Times this week, “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps.” It’s not like most of those relationships were with DiCaprio, just a whole lot of them. Morrone admitted that she understands the public’s fascination with her relationship (“I probably would be curious about it too”), but that as her acting career takes off she hopes the public won’t know her primarily as DiCaprio’s girlfriend:

“I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that. Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating … I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

The woman who has made one of the world’s biggest stars into her doting Instagram boyfriend added, “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.” Well, that seems pretty reasonable to us, no?