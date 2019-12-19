Leslie Jones, a.k.a. the Mother of Dragons. Photo: Netflix

Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones is kicking off 2019 with the debut of her Netflix stand-up comedy special. Today the streaming network announced the special’s premiere date, but they also announced the strange news of whom Jones chose to direct it: Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Titled Leslie Jones: Time Machine, the hour-long special will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, January 14, and did we already mention it’s directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss? Because it is. Here’s the log line from the press release:

Comedian, actress and Emmy Award-nominated SNL alum, Leslie Jones, is all about having fun. Through the years that fun has encompassed wild times, crazy experiences, celebrity encounters and a few awkward mishaps. Now older, and enlightened, the comedian imparts her hilarious wisdom on all ages. Strap in, because you’re headed on a wild side-splitting ride from young adulthood to the present with Leslie Jones.

Netflix also released a teaser for the special today, which dubs Jones “the Mother of Dragons,” so it’s clearly leaning into this director news:

It all raises the question: With Benioff and Weiss involved, will we even be able to see Jones’s special? Guess we’ll have to wait until next month to find out.