Lisa Kudrow to Star as a Therapy Dog in Animated Series, Calm All of Us Down

Good news for the anxious and down-hearted: Lisa Kudrow, American treasure, is set to star as a therapy dog in Housebroken, a new animated series on Fox. The series, which was co-created by Veep’s Clea DuVall and Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan, follows a group of neighborhood dogs as they explore “human dysfunction and neurosis.” Housebroken will be animated and produced by Bento Box Entertainment, the same animation studio behind Bob’s Burgers, and will most likely not be utilizing digital fur technology.

In addition to Kudrow and DuVall, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Bresha Webb, and Greta Lee are set to voice characters on the show. According to Deadline, the idea for the show originated with a conversation between DuVall and producers Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan about DuVall’s cat. A series premiere date has not yet been announced for Housebroken.