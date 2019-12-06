Camila Cabello’s Romance Is in the Air

Call her Señorita. Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Camila Cabello is Cupid and her new album, Romance, is an arrow right into your art. If you’re not in love (or eager to take Hot Girl Summer into the winter months), cover your ears! Cabello, now formally in love with her frequent duet partner, Shawn Mendes, sings about the trials and tribulations of falling in and out of love. The album has 14 tracks, including singles “Shameless,” “Living Proof,” “Liar,” “Easy,” and “Cry for Me.” The former Fifth Harmony member handles things all on her own; the only collaboration on Romance is the Grammy-nominated “Señorita” featuring Mendes. That is, unless you get the digital edition, which has bonus track “My Oh My” featuring DaBaby.

Romance rolled out with music videos for “Liar,” “Shameless,” “Living Proof,” and the sex-fueled “Señorita,” plus months of watching Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello make out. They made out in pools, on streets, on Instagram, and almost made out right in front of Billy Porter’s salad at the American Music Awards. Now, Romance is out and they can rest their lips until Mendes has an album to promote. We have to respect the grind! Enter the world of Romance below.