Get Your Bell-Bottoms on, Harry Styles’s New Album Is Out!

TFW you see a particularly dramatic pair of flared pants. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Spotify

We’ve done our waiting! Two years of it! Harry Styles is finally back with his second studio album, 945 days after his self-titled debut arrived. Fine Line is a 12-track album with no features except for a mysterious voicemail from his ex-girlfriend. Joining singles “Watermelon Sugar,” “Lights Up,” and “Adore You,” are “Golden,” “Cherry,” “To Be So Lonely,” “Sunflower Vol. 6,” “She,” “Treat People With Kindness,” “Falling,” “Canyon Moon,” and the title song, “Fine Line.” Only “Lights Up” and “Adore You” have gotten music videos thus far, with the latter being half-fable, narrated by Spanish singer Rosalía. Styles spent six weeks at the infamous Shangri-La studio in Malibu vibing, wearing bell-bottom jeans, doing shrooms, going to the beach, and recording Fine Line.

For the past two months, Styles has been promoting the new record, doing everything from tweeting for the first time in five months to pulling double-duty on Saturday Night Live. He debuted “Watermelon Sugar,” a song so risqué he denies knowing what it’s about, and performed in a sketch so risqué it nearly broke Directioners (and the Sara Lee Bread Instagram). Styles also hosted the Late Late Show in place of James Corden, playing a potentially chaotic game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with his rumored ex, Kendall Jenner. Now, Fine Line is out and Styles can go back to solitude before heading on his world tour. Listen to the former One Direction member’s latest work below.