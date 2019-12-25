Hark! The Sunday Service Choir Sings! Kanye West’s Jesus Is Born Album Is Here

A Christmas miracle Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Said the blogger to the people everywhere: do you hear what I hear? If what you’re hearing is lushly arranged harmonies and church organ arrangements atop smatterings of spoken word preaching, then yes. For lo! I come to you with tidings of good news, especially for fans of Kanye West’s recent gospel and Christian music output. Just as the prophecy foretold earlier in 2019, West has released the album Jesus Is Born on Christmas Day. The 19-track album is the first album credited solely to the Sunday Service Choir, whereas October’s Jesus Is King was West’s ninth album. Kanye announced the album drop on Christmas Day with a simple tweet of its album art and a link of where to stream it:

The release of Jesus Is Born comes mere days after West and the Sunday Service Choir performed their nativity opera Mary at Lincoln Center in New York. Among the albums tracks is a version of Kanye’s Life of Pablo track “Ultralight Beam,” which has since become a Sunday Service staple. You can listen to the whole album here: