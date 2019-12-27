Listen to Debut Compilation from Travis Scott’s Label

Travis Scott has given his boys a belated Christmas with the JACKBOYS comp. It’s the first album release on Scott’s Cactus Jack label. The album features performances by Quavo and Offset, Rosalía, Lil Baby, and Cactus Jack signees Sheck Wes and Don Toliver. Scott teased the release on Christmas Eve with a trailer posted on social media. The 20 second trailer featured ski-masked drag racers in a junkyard, captioned “WHOLE GANG IS DELIRIOUS JACKBOYS PACK THIS WEEK? SHALL THE FANS EAT !!!!!! UNBUCKLE UR SEAT BELTS.” The comp features album art by Harmony Korine, director of such wildin’ out fantasmagorias as Spring Breakers and The Beach Bum.