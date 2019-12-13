Listen to Lil Uzi Vert’s New Single, ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’

Lil Uzi Vert dropped the first single for his new album, Eternal Atake. “Futsal Shuffle 2020” is not only a bop, it has its own choreography. The single’s album art sees an anime-ified Uzi kicking his feet mid-shuffle, while school girls scream and fan themselves in appreciation. This is Lil Uzi Vert’s first solo track since 2017. In the meantime, he’s been providing guest verses and running away from Nardwuar. In fact, “Futsal Shuffle” includes a clip of the time Nardwuar got him to “doot doo” before being moved away by security. Doot doo, indeed.