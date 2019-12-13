Lulu Wang Will Write, Direct, Produce New Nicole Kidman Series The Expatriates

Photo: Dina Litovsky

The Farewell writer and director Lulu Wang teased some big news just yesterday on Twitter, and now we know what that photo of her and Nicole Kidman looking all cozy together was about. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wang is going to write, executive produce, and direct multiple episodes for the Kidman-starring Amazon series The Expatriates, which is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Janice Y.K. Lee. The Oscar-winning actress will also serve as EP alongside Wang, and she will star as one of a close-knit group of expats living in Hong Kong. Expatriates will be Wang’s first TV project, and it will also be the inaugural endeavor to get off the ground under Kidman’s first-look pact with Amazon. Let’s hope we hear soon about those “sexy date night” thrillers Kidman wants to make, too.

New partners in crime who got tired of waiting for the official announcement and decided to drop this here because we could not be more excited! (Wine may have been involved, so studio-that shall-not-be-named-yet please don’t sue us.) pic.twitter.com/9NCxcznUDn — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) December 12, 2019