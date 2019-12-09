Maria Bamford’s 2020 Gift to Us All: A New Stand-up Special

Maria Bamford. Photo: YouTube

Comedian Maria Bamford is making sure we all start the new year right by blessing us with a brand-new stand-up special. Titled Weakness Is the Brand, the special is teased thusly: “Maria Bamford is back and subjectively better than ever! Weakness is her brand, so get ready to feel much better about yourself. This dynamite lady explodes onstage (after two naps with her husband Scott and two old, pillowy dogs). Let her be the poor example from which your greatness can be determined.” Bamford’s last special, Old Baby, premiered on Netflix back in 2017.

“This is my finest, richest chunk of hot new bits,” Bamford said in a release. “Enjoy with your favorite cool beverage and a nice piece of fudge!” Check out the trailer for the special below — in which Bamford reflects on giving to charity, critics, and tremors — then watch the rest when it premieres on Tuesday, January 28. Weakness Is the Brand will be available on multiple platforms through Comedy Dynamics including Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo, and YouTube, and the album will be available starting January 31. A happy New Year is now guaranteed!