Mariah Carey Gets Her 19th Billboard No. 1 for Christmas

Christmas is here early and permanently! Mariah Carey’s ultimate Christmas song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time, if you can believe it. The song came out 25 Christmases ago, appearing on her objectively perfect holiday album. Thanks to the power of music, nostalgia, and fabulousness, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has made a stunning comeback. Sorry to Idina Menzel. Sorry, the Weeknd, whose song “Heartless” was No. 1 last week, but the Christmas spirit just hits too hard. The last holiday song to reach No. 1 was “The Chipmunk Song,” by the Chipmunks (you’ve heard of them?), in 1958. Needless to say our tastes have evolved! This is Mariah Carey’s 19th No. 1, putting her even closer to the Beatles’ record of 20. (Fun fact: third place is Rihanna with 14.) Carey’s previous No. 1s include “Vision of Love,” “Always Be My Baby,” “I Still Believe,” and the former record holder for most weeks at No. 1, “One Sweet Day” with Boyz II Men (until that pesky “Despacito” and then “Old Town Road” came along). In 1998, Carey released a compilation album called #1s that was just her then-13 No. 1s. If “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” stays on the charts into 2020, then she’ll be the first artist to have a No. 1 song in four different decades. So, you know what to do!