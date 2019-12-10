Marvel Shutters TV Division, Folds Series Into Marvel Studios

Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Marvel Television, headed by Jeph Loeb, is shutting down. All current series in production are heading to Marvel Studios, but further series development at Marvel TV is now shuttered, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. Current series in production include a slate of four animated series for Hulu as well as the live-action Helstrom. These series will continue production under Marvel Studios, with Kevin Feige at the helm. Feige, who was promoted to chief creative officer at Marvel in October, now oversees all Marvel content, including publishing, film, and TV, as well as the animation-focused Marvel Family Entertainment.

Jeph Loeb, who headed the production of series like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage on Netflix, as well as The Runaways on Hulu, is set to depart Marvel, but will stay on for the transition. Under Loeb, Marvel TV had very limited integration with the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, but with the absorption of the TV division into the film studio unit, this may no longer be the case. However, nothing has been officially announced yet as to Marvel TV’s integration into the M.C.U. This news follows the cancellation of several Marvel TV shows on Netflix, as well as the ending of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.