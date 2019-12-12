Photo: Amazon Studios

Midge Maisel remains marvelous at Amazon. The hit series — which has landed star Rachel Brosnahan an Emmy and her screen dad, Tony Shalhoub, an amazing romper — will return for season four on Prime. Maisel has won a ton of awards for Amazon, so it makes sense that this brainchild of Amy Sherman-Palladino is getting another round just a week after the premiere of season three. If you’ve been shipping Lenny Bruce and Midge since they started their flirtation in season one, you can now take heart that you’ll get another slate of episodes to maybe make your dreams come true.