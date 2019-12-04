It’s a Family Affair: Mary J. Blige Documentary Coming to Amazon

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage,

In between starring in upcoming biopics, juggling Oscar nom’s, and accepting lifetime achievement awards, Mary J. Blige apparently found time to produce a documentary about her life, which is currently in production by Amazon Studios. The documentary will follow Blige as she prepares for the anniversary tour of her album My Life. It will also tackle themes of poverty, abuse, addiction, and heartbreak, according to the press release. Sean “Diddy” Combs is also producing. The project is unnamed and Amazon has yet to name a release date, but in the meantime, you can hear Blige’s greatest hits on a new box set called HERstory Vol. 1, out on December 6.