Childrens Hospital Is Back (Kind of) in the Medical Police Trailer

The Childrens Hospital gang has gotten back together for more episodes — only this time the show has a different name and a different home. Also, they’re cops — or, more accurately, “cop doctors.” Announced earlier this year, the new half-hour Netflix comedy series Medical Police features a bunch of Childrens Hospital alums both behind and in front of the camera, with David Wain, Rob Corddry, Krister Johnson, and Jonathan Stern credited as writers and Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel both in starring roles. The two play American physicians “stationed at a pediatric hospital in São Paulo, Brazil, who unwittingly discover a civilization-threatening virus. They’re soon recruited as secret government agents and find themselves in a race against time to find a cure, all the while uncovering a dark conspiracy at the center of the outbreak.” In addition to Hayes and Huebel, Corddry, Sarayu Blue, Malin Akerman, Ken Marino, and Lake Bell are all set to show up, and Craig Robinson, Jason Schwartzman, and Fred Melamed are among the guest stars. Medical Police makes its Netflix debut on Friday, January 10, so start counting down the days for this group’s much-needed return to TV now.

