I want — no — need Megan Thee Stallion and the band Phony Ppl to play “Freak Nasty” as I walk down the aisle. I’m not engaged, just planning ahead. The two forces played NPR’s Tiny Desk during their livestreamed festival and debuted a brand-new collaboration called “Fucking Around,” an ode to cheating. Another Hot Girl Summer attack on cuffing season! “We don’t condone that shit, but sometimes … you know,” Thee Stallion laughs. “I’m sorry, my future boo. I didn’t mean it!” The Houston-born rapper played six of her hits, including “Cash Shit,” which had just gone platinum. She didn’t hesitate to list a few of her successes so far, an energy we can all strive for in the new year. You heard it here first: In 2020, we’re loving ourselves and cheating on everybody else. Sorry!

Related