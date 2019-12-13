Megyn Kelly Says She Would Have Made Edits to Bombshell, If She Could

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune

You already knew Charlize Theron’s depiction of Megyn Kelly in Bombshell was uncanny based on the film’s trailer, but it was apparently so good, even the former Fox anchor’s own child did a double-take at the poster. But while Kelly might be a character in director Jay Roach’s new drama, which follows the sexual harassment by and subsequent downfall of Fox News head Roger Ailes, she wants everyone to know that she didn’t have much input into the film itself and, had she been able, Megyn Kelly definitely would have made some edits.

“The ad confused him because it appears to show a picture of me,” Kelly wrote on Instagram Friday about her puzzled six-year-old. “But while the movie Bombshell is loosely based on my experience during the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News, I have nothing to do with this film. I did not sell the rights to my story or book and only got my first look at the film once it was past the point of any possible edits, though there are certainly some I would have made.”

As for what those edits are, however, Kelly isn’t saying. “Watching this picture was an incredibly emotional experience for me, and for those with whom I saw it. Sexual harassment is pervasive in this country; it can leave scars that do not heal. My heart goes out to those who’ve gone through it, who I hope might find some comfort in this story,” Kelly wrote. “As for my thoughts about the film, I’ll have more soon.” Well, okay, we know it’s not the wigs…