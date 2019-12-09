trailer mix

HBO’s New Mel Brooks Documentary Looks Pretty Great

This has been a very good year for Mel Brooks fanatics looking to learn more about the comedy legend’s life and career. Earlier this year, the exhaustive biography Funny Man which made Vulture’s list of the “10 Comedy Books of 2019” — was released, and this week HBO will debut a documentary about Brooks that looks very promising. Titled Mel Brooks: Unwrapped, the documentary is a mix of new and old moments featuring Brooks and former creative director for the BBC Alan Yentob. It combines footage from Yentob’s 1981 documentary about Brooks, I Thought I Was Taller (which you can watch on YouTube), with new footage in the form of “candid conversations and mock interviews.” “This doesn’t seem like a big production to me really,” Brooks says. “I mean, what the hell are you people spending on it? $28? I mean, you don’t even have a good ending!” If the trailer is any indication, it’s the perfect setup for what Brooks calls an “idiot documentary” about his fascinating life and beloved films: “All my films are serious. They’re not dramatic — that’s the difference.” Mel Brooks: Unwrapped airs on HBO this Friday at 9 p.m.

