What a way to end a decade! With only one day left in 2019, four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams announced that she is pregnant and engaged to director Thomas Kail. The pair were captured by People hand in hand, strolling down a street in London where Williams, 39, is on location shooting (the highly anticipated) Venom sequel, Venom 2. Williams has a 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, from her marriage to the late Heath Ledger. She also married Mount Eerie frontman Phil Elverum in 2018 before splitting earlier this year. Kail, 42, has a longtime friendship with Lin-Manuel Miranda spanning back to their days as undergraduates Wesleyan University. Kail has directed the Broadway productions of Miranda’s In The Heights and Hamilton, the latter of which won him a Tony and a special Kennedy Center Honors award. In news that may be of interest to theater geeks, Kail directed Williams in her Emmy award winning turn as Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon, a miniseries about the romantic relationship between a celebrated director and an iconic actress. See? Sometimes life imitates art in a good way!
Michelle Williams Has A Bun In The Oven and A Ring On Her Finger
Photo: Rachel Luna/FilmMagic