Console Wars to Continue into 2020 with Xbox Series X

Microsoft premiered the trailer for their new console, the Xbox Series X, during the Game Awards. The trailer featured hints at new Halo and FIFA games, as well as an old timey recording of a man asking you to dream impossible and adventurous stuff. The trailer is really what we’ve come to expect from AAA video games: the promise of unlimited creativity, then the actual reality of unending sequels. Microsoft also promised backwards compatibility going back four console generations. Both the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5 are set to drop in 2020, in time for the holidays. Sony announced the first game for the PS5, a “looter-slasher” called Godfall.

Related