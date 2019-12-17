Netflix’s Daybreak Goes Gentle Into That Good Night After One Season

Photo: Ursula Coyote/Netflix

According to one of the show’s co-creators, Netflix is letting the sun go down on their new post-apocalyptic teen dramedy Daybreak. On Monday, Aron Eli Coleite took to Twitter to reveal the streaming platform had dropped the cyberpunk axe on the show a few days ago. “We learned last week that Daybreak will not be returning for a second season. We’re so sorry we couldn’t share it with you sooner but also so grateful that we got to hang out in these last few live tweet sessions with all of you,” he wrote in part. “Thank you for riding with us, for your voices, your enthusiasm, your memes, your fart jokes, and your unashamed crazy. We’ll see you out there.”

The series, based on the titular Brian Ralph graphic novel series and created by Coleite and Brad Peyton, followed Colin Ford’s love-lorn Josh, a teen survivor of the End of Days whose search for his girlfriend is complicated by the solidification of high school cliques into The Warriors-style misfit gangs. Ah well, better luck next Armageddon, everybody.