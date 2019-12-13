Olivia Wilde Clarifies Stance on Her Controversial Richard Jewell Character

Photo: STEFANIE< KEENAN QWZZ]/Getty Images for The Hollywood R

Actress Olivia Wilde has somewhat amended her position on the controversy surrounding her character in the movie Richard Jewell. Based on the true story of the attempted bombing of Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park during the Summer Olympics in 1996, Wilde plays Kathy Scruggs, a real life journalist who did some very consequential reporting on the investigation into the bombing. In the film it is strongly implied that Scruggs traded sex with a source for information on the bombing suspect, but folks who knew and worked with Scruggs — who died in 2001 — say she never did such a thing, and that it is an unfair characterization of what would be a big ethical breach for a professional journalist.

Wilde previously gave something of a defense for the feature film version of Scruggs, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I think people have a hard time accepting sexuality in female characters without allowing it to entirely define that character,” Wilde said on the red carpet. “We don’t do that to men, we don’t do that to James Bond — we don’t say James Bond isn’t a real spy because he gets his information sometimes by sleeping with women as sources.” But now a few days later, the actress and filmmaker is amending her stance on the fictionalized treatment of Scruggs, emphasizing that she does not think the reporter leveraged sex for information, and that she knows that isn’t standard practice for female journalists. Also, she wants you to remember she didn’t write the character. Wilde laid out her thoughts on Twitter.

One of the things I love about directing is the ability to control the voice and message of the film. As an actor, it’s more complicated, and I want to share my perspective on my role in the film “Richard Jewell”. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 12, 2019

I was asked to play the supporting role of Kathy Scruggs, who was, by all accounts, bold, smart, and fearlessly undeterred by the challenge of being a female reporter in the south in the 1990s. I cannot even contemplate the amount of sexism she may have faced in the way of duty. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 12, 2019

As a child of journalists myself, I have deep respect for the essential work of all in their field, particularly today when the media is routinely attacked and discredited, and regional papers like the AJC are disappearing on a daily basis. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 12, 2019

Contrary to a swath of recent headlines, I do not believe that Kathy “traded sex for tips”. Nothing in my research suggested she did so, and it was never my intention to suggest she had. That would be an appalling and misogynistic dismissal of the difficult work she did. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 12, 2019

The perspective of the fictional dramatization of the story, as I understood it, was that Kathy, and the FBI agent who leaked false information to her, were in a pre-existing romantic relationship, not a transactional exchange of sex for information. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 12, 2019

I cannot speak for the creative decisions made by the filmmakers, as I did not have a say in how the film was ultimately crafted, but it’s important to me that I share my personal take on the matter. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 12, 2019

My previous comments about female sexuality were lost in translation, so let me be clear: I do not believe sex-positivity and professionalism are mutually exclusive. Kathy Scruggs was a modern, independent woman whose personal life should not detract from her accomplishments. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 12, 2019

She unfortunately became a piece of the massive puzzle that was responsible for the brutal and unjust vilification of an innocent man, Richard Jewell, and that tragedy is what this film attempts to shed light on. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 12, 2019

I realize my opinions about Kathy, based on my own independent research, may differ from others involved with the film, but it was important to me to my my own position clear. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) December 12, 2019

Both of Wilde’s parents are journalists. Her father currently works for Harper’s Bazaar and her mother is both a print journalist and a documentarian. So, she is very familiar with the real lives of media professionals, and how they differ from their characterizations on film — characterizations that routinely depict women in journalism trading sex for access. Ultimately, she’d probably like you to take this up with director Clint Eastwood.