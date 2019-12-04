Oprah Winfrey will co-executive produce. Photo: Vera Anderson/WireImage

To predators in the music industry who haven’t had their Times Up moment yet: It may be coming. On Tuesday, Oprah Winfrey announced that she will be bringing a documentary about sexual assault in the music industry to Apple TV+ in 2020. Variety reports that the documentary “follows a former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the industry.” The as-yet-unnamed documentary from Oprah and Impact Partners is described as “a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large.” It will be directed and produced by filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering. The duo’s documentary The Invisible War, about sexual assault in the U.S. military, was nominated for an Academy Award in 2013. In 2015 they directed and produced The Hunting Ground, a documentary about sexual assault on college campuses.

In March of this year, Oprah hosted an HBO/OWN special in which she interviewed Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the subjects of the documentary Leaving Neverland, which explores sexual-abuse allegations about Michael Jackson. She also currently hosts the Oprah’s Book Club series on Apple TV+, which premiered on November 1 with an episode about Ta-Nehisi Coates’s The Water Dancer. Oprah’s Harpo Productions will executive produce the documentary, and social activist Abigail Disney (of being a Disney Disney fame) is also one of the co-executive producers.