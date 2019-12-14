Orlando Jones Says New ‘White Man’ Showrunner Fired Him From American Gods

Photo: Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Orlando Jones, who has played the indelible trickster Mr. Nancy for two seasons on Starz’s American Gods (a show that has been plagued with an astounding amount of behind-the-scenes drama), posted a video on social media Saturday morning to say he’s been fired from the show. The actor claims this was a decision made by new showrunner Charles Eglee (of The Walking Dead and Dexter fame) in September, as Eglee doesn’t believe the character of Mr. Nancy appropriately fits into the show’s narrative any longer.

“Don’t let these motherfuckers tell you they love Mr. Nancy. They don’t,” Jones explained in the video. “I’m not going to name names but the new season-three showrunner is Connecticut born and Yale educated, so he’s very smart and he thinks that Mr. Nancy’s angry, get-shit-done is the wrong message for black America. That’s right. This white man sits in that decision-making chair and I’m sure he has many black BFFs who are his advisers and made it clear to him that if he did not get rid of that angry god Mr. Nancy he’d start a Denmark Vesey uprising in this country. I mean, what else could it be?” Jones added that Fremantle, which produces American Gods, was “a nightmare” who “treated you like a second-class citizen for doing your job too well” — and that the show was “exceptionally nasty and evil” with how they chose to fire him.

Thank you #AmericanGods fans.

I know ya'll have LOTS of questions about the firing. As always I promise to tell you the truth and nothing but. ❤️ Always, Mr. Nancy🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/sDouoQlUMd — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) December 14, 2019

Jones was most recently promoted to a writer and producer position for American Gods’ second season. In the video, he also thanked the “wonderful” and “magnificent” original showrunners, Neil Gaiman and Bryan Fuller, for “allowing me to play this role.”