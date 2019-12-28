Whoa, Well She Never Meant to Brag, But Paramore’s Hayley Williams Is Going Solo

Photo: Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

After more than a decade of giving us countless head-banging anthems as Paramore’s frontwoman (and a brief hiatus to treat depression), Hayley Williams is now embarking on a solo career of her own. Let’s celebrate that! Per a social-media statement, Williams confirmed she’ll be releasing new material just for herself in 2020, which will compliment her Paramore output and her beautifully dyed hair. (So, no need to worry about the band splitting up or anything.) “I’m putting out some music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own,” she wrote. “It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January.” We’ll accept a taste, a bite, a flavor sensation, whatever.